Just hours after police say Terrance Leonard carried out a brutal hammer attack on his girlfriend and four children, killing three of them, he returned to the apartment with his unsuspecting mother, who then recounted a string of grisly discoveries in a harrowing call to a 911 dispatcher.

+12 Terrytown triple homicide: Children were killed in bed with hammer, woman killed returning home The four children, ages 8 to 14, were fast asleep in their Terrytown home after a day of Mardi Gras celebration.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday released a copy of the call, which also revealed that the body of at least one of the two slain children had been moved into a closet.

“Oh my God, they’re in the closet,” said the woman, who identified herself during the call only as Delisa. “Oh, they’re not alive, oh please ...”

Asked by the dispatcher if she saw blood, the woman replied, “Everywhere. Please hurry up.”

Earlier in the call, the woman told the dispatcher that she was there with her son Terrance, who can be heard at one point in the background, and that she had found two bodies on the floor, one of them that of Kristina Riley, Terrance's girlfriend.

Authorities have previously said the children were killed before Riley returned home, and JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde said Friday that investigators believe Leonard moved the bodies of the two children who had died into the closet so that Riley, 32, would not immediately become suspicious when she opened the door about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Terrance Leonard, 33, then killed Kristina Riley with the same hammer he had used a couple of hours earlier to kill her 10-year-old son, Ayden Riley, and her 9-year-old niece, De’ryona Encalade, who were sleeping on mattresses in the living room downstairs.

“We’re confident he killed the children (in bed),” Rivarde said. “He hid them in the closet to conceal their deaths before the mother got home.”

Rivarde said that the two surviving children were upstairs in their beds when police arrived. They were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The JPSO has not released the names of the two surviving children, though family members have identified them as Kristina Riley’s daughters, Nashawna Riley, 14, and Adrianna Riley, 12.

Leonard lived at the apartment with Riley and all the children except for Encalade, who was visiting overnight.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto has said investigators do not believe Leonard’s mother knew what she was going to find at the apartment in the 900 block of Monterey Court West in Terrytown.

He said investigators believe Leonard brought his mother back to the house to make the discovery with him to create an alibi of sorts.

In the recording, the dispatcher tells Delisa Leonard to turn Riley’s body over to perform life-saving measures, and the panic in her voice grows audibly.

“Oh, her head …” she exclaimed. “No, she dead, she dead … Please come on, please!”

Man booked in Terrytown triple homicide has history of drug arrests, jail stints Terrance Leonard was booked Wednesday night in a rampage that left a woman and two children dead Wednesday morning and two other children crit…

The woman at one point describes one of the victims as being naked. Rivarde said investigators will conduct tests for possible sexual assault “out of an abundance of caution.”

Although the woman during the call describes Kristina Riley as her daughter-in-law, the Sheriff's Office and family members have said the two were not married. She also describes the other body she found in the living area as Riley's daughter, though the JPSO says the two killed were Riley's son and niece.

In addition to the new details on a crime still rife with questions, the 911 call drives home the horror the close-knit neighborhood found itself thrust into the morning of Ash Wednesday.

Friends, relatives and supporters held a large memorial gathering Thursday night that drew a few hundred people, releasing balloons in honor of the victims.

Leonard is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center without bail on three counts of first-degree murder. He was also booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.