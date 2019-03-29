The driver of a vehicle killed Wednesday night by an undercover Jefferson Parish narcotics officer in Terrytown died of five gunshot wounds at the scene, while his passenger died from a single gunshot, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office said Friday afternoon.
The autopsies of the two New Orleans men were completed earlier in the day, having been delayed 24 hours as part of standard protocol designed to allow the men’s families to have their own physician observe the examinations.
In its preliminary report, the Coroner’s Office classified the deaths of the driver, Chris Joseph, 38, and Daviri Robertson, 39, as homicides.
Neither man's family sent their own physician to observe the autopsies, the Coroner's Office said.
In the context of an autopsy, a homicide refers only to a killing caused by the actions of another person. The coroner does not make a determination as to whether a homicide is justifiable.
The final autopsy reports will take several weeks to complete.
A Jefferson Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded by friendly fire during the incident, which occurred at 10:20 p.m. in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant near Terry Parkway and Westbank Expressway.
JPSO says plainclothes officers in unmarked pick-up trucks converged on Joseph and Robertson, who were in a vehicle, and undercover detectives. Authorities say Joseph put the car into reverse and hit a deputy as two detectives drew their weapons and fired.
Those shots struck Joseph and Robertson a combined six times as well as the JPSO deputy. Authorities have not said how many times the deputy was shot and has not identified any of the deputies involved.
Joseph died at the scene, while Robertson succumbed to his wound at University Medical Center.
The detective hit by the car did not go to the hospital.