A 70-year-old man died this week after driving his car off the roadway on Interstate 10 and into nearby water in New Orleans East, police said Thursday.
Police said they initially received a call about the accident sometime Tuesday but were unable to find the vehicle that crashed. They returned Wednesday morning and found the car submerged near westbound I-10 and Michoud Boulevard, said police, who discovered the victim inside.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His name hasn’t been released.
Police released initial details about the case on Wednesday and followed up with more a day later in a log of major recent incidents.
In other matters handled by local authorities:
• Jefferson Parish jail records on Thursday contained additional details about the arrests a day earlier of a murder suspect and a separate attempted murder suspects.
Nigel Wilson faces counts of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, simple escape, tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, and a home incarceration violation after he was booked in connection with the Aug. 17 fatal shooting of Devin Dunbar.
Dunbar, 21, was gunned down at South Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street in Metairie. Deputies have not said how they linked Wilson, 17, to the slaying.
Meanwhile, Joseph Allen, 37, was booked on four counts of attempted murder following an Aug. 17 shooting that left a woman wounded at the corner of Manhattan and Gretna boulevards in Harvey.
• New Orleans police said they began investigating three separate reports of rape between Tuesday morning and early Wednesday.
About 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Seguin Street in Algiers, a man told police he was raped by a man he knew.
About 8:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Prieur Street in Central, an unidentified underage girl told police she was raped by a person she knew.
About 12:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Dreaux Avenue in Gentilly, an unidentified child reported being sexually assaulted by a man the child knew, police said.
• About 12:05 a.m. in the 1000 block of Conti Street in the French Quarter, a man snatched two cellphones and a wallet from a 21-year-old woman before fleeing in a yellow Mazda Tribute, New Orleans police said.
• Carlos Jones, 25, is wanted on allegations that he grabbed a woman by the throat and fired a gun in an apparent warning during an argument Tuesday in the 6800 block of West Coronet Court in New Orleans East, police said Thursday. Jones is accused of taking the victim’s keys when he left the argument. He faces counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault and theft.
Meanwhile, during an argument on Aug. 18 in the 7000 block of Bundy Road in New Orleans East, Mark Gilmore allegedly tried to fire a gun at someone and approached that person while wielding a hammer, police said. Gilmore is wanted on a count of aggravated assault.
• Cleveland Smith, 20, was recently booked on allegations that he fired a gun at a woman and another person near Behrman Avenue and Newton Street in Algiers the night of Aug. 11, New Orleans police said Thursday. The bullets shattered the car window, and the victims drove away from the scene without being struck by the gunfire, police said.
Smith faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm as well as a count of simple criminal damage to property.