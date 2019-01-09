In some of his first public remarks since accepting an officer to become Baltimore’s top cop, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison on Wednesday said he was gratified to hear that Mayor LaToya Cantrell was leaning toward picking her next chief from within the force.

Harrison said that members of his command-level staff were on the front lines as his agency oversaw a historic drop in violent crime last year while also implementing a federal reform agreement that has repaired the reputation of a police department called the worst in America earlier this decade.

“We’ve put the train back on the track,” Harrison said during an interview with The Advocate at his office. “There’s leadership ability to take over another department, and certainly there’s leadership ability to take over itself.”

Harrison’s remarks came shortly after Cantrell’s office told news media that it was aiming to name NOPD’s new chief by Monday, and in all likelihood that selection would come from within.

According to Harrison, aside from crime-fighting and working toward compliance with a reform pact known as the consent decree, another of NOPD’s priorities during his four years in charge was grooming a pool of candidates to replace him.

That is why he invested philanthropic funds to send many of his high-ranking aides to the Police Executive Research Forum’s senior management institute, a prestigious three-week program at Boston University. Harrison himself had attended that program before former Mayor Mitch Landrieu tapped him to succeed retiring Superintendent Ronal Serpas in 2014.

“The mayor has options, and we believe people here have the right” qualities to take over NOPD after Harrison’s last day at the agency on Jan. 18.

Harrison is set to begin working as the commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department in an interim capacity in early February, and it remains to be seen which members of his brain trust at NOPD may accompany him.

+14 After getting NOPD back on solid footing, chief Michael Harrison departs, dismaying city leaders After putting the New Orleans Police Department on its best footing in years, Superintendent Michael Harrison is leaving his post soon to beco…

City officials there are allowing him to bring a team of aides with him. While Harrison has nationwide connections after serving as an executive board member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, he didn’t rule out trying to recruit some of the men and women at NOPD who were at his right hand to accompany him to a challenging assignment in crime- and scandal-plagued Baltimore.

Several ranking NOPD officers have already been rumored as potential candidates to replace Harrison, including those in charge of the field operations, investigative, and training bureaus.

Harrison didn’t discuss any individually, saying they all would be fit for the job. Yet many of them have also accrued enough time on the job that it could be lucrative for them to retire from NOPD, begin collecting their pensions, and join Harrison’s executive team in Baltimore in exchange for a six-figure salary.

Harrison on Wednesday dismissed murmurs from political observers that Cantrell should have done more to retain him.

He reiterated that Cantrell had fully backed him since her inauguration in May and that his departure was more about betting on himself to help turn things around in America’s deadliest city and at an agency tarnished by corruption scandals.

“It’s an honor to be sought out and recruited and thought to have the right skillset and temperament to take on that challenge,” Harrison said. “There’s no politics (at play) here.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

Harrison’s reputation among the nation’s law enforcement community soared as the city his officers patrolled posted steadily improving violent-crime statistics in the years after his appointment as superintendent.

It culminated in 2018 with a 47-year low in murders (146), a 27 percent dip in non-fatal shootings, and a third consecutive drop in the annual number of armed stick-ups.

Meanwhile, Harrison won praise from federal monitors as he enacted the consent decree adopted to repair the public’s trust following a series of unjustified police killings and years of unconstitutional patrolling practices.

Critical use-of-force incidents have become less frequent, officers are disciplined if they don’t properly use their body-worn cameras when interacting with the public while on duty, and there’s a documented emphasis on rank-and-file members of the force stopping each other from wrongdoing.

The department still has some issues, such as lagging response times in some neighborhoods and the handling of some domestic abuse calls. But officials are optimistic NOPD will be in substantial compliance with the consent decree relatively soon, possibly this year.

Baltimore spoke with Harrison about its chief’s job last year, but he asked not to be considered. This week, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s selection, Joel Fitzgerald of Fort Worth, Texas, withdrew from consideration in light of a medical illness affecting his son and concerns over whether his resume overstated some qualifications.

Pugh extended an offer in writing to Harrison on Monday, and he soon notified Cantrell that he had accepted and was retiring from NOPD.

While Harrison’s salary hasn’t been made public, Pugh has said she was willing to pay her new police commissioner in the neighborhood of $260,000 to $275,000 annually, Baltimore media have reported. That would be more than Harrison’s salary of nearly $180,000 in New Orleans, and he could supplement that pay by collecting an annual pension of about $160,000.

The Baltimore City Council must still ratify Harrison as their community’s long-term police chief after his arrival, a process that could last weeks.

Harrison on Wednesday morning appeared on WBOK radio host Oliver Thomas' show alongside New Orleans-raised actor Wendell Pierce, who portrayed a Baltimore homicide detective named Bunk Moreland on the legendary television series "The Wire."

Pierce said he had contacted the inspiration for Bunk — an ex-Baltimore detective named Oscar "Rick" Requer — and was working on setting up an introduction with Harrison.

The show has ruffled some feathers among Baltimore politicians for its unvarnished look at life on Charm City's rough-and-tumble streets. Harrison said he watched the show in its first run on HBO, but it won't offer a roadmap for his administration there.

"That was TV, and I’m going into reality," he said. "I want to see it for what it is. I can only fix what it is."

Harrison said he looked forward to hearing thoughts on his new home from both Requer and his fellow Baltimore residents.

"Citizens ... are going to know what they want and need," Harrison said.