A 20-year-old Marrero man is wanted on allegations that he kidnapped a woman he knew at gunpoint on Tuesday and then stole her car at gunpoint, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Quinton Dupre is accused of calling a 23-year-old woman he knew and asking for a ride to a store in the 1100 block of South Clearview Parkway in Elmwood about noon. She picked him up on the West Bank and took him to the store before he returned, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she return him to the West Bank, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In Marrero, Dupre successfully demanded the victim’s car and belongings before fleeing, the Sheriff’s Office said. She reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office about 8 p.m., and deputies soon found her car outside of a Marrero apartment complex.
Anuone with information about Dupre’s whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crimestoppers tipsters may eligible for a cash reward.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas