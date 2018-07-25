Nearly three years ago, Ray Farria tried to strangle his wife, Dominique, because he thought she had snooped in his cell phone, according to New Orleans police.

But he skipped court after he was charged, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest. Authorities, however, didn’t pick him up until this week, after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said Farria fatally shot his wife outside the Stonebridge subdivision on the parish's west bank.

The slaying Tuesday afternoon of 30-year-old Dominique Farria shattered a family of six. The couple had been sweethearts at John F. Kennedy High School more than a decade ago and were raising four children, said Linda Garrus, an aunt of the victim.

Garrus said relatives were struggling to understand how a marital spat could have spiraled into such violence.

“You can see on their social media how they felt about each other,” added Garrus’ daughter, Monique.

Numerous pictures online show the couple and their children together in happy times.

Yet Ray Farria’s arrest in his wife’s killing was not the first time he had been accused of acting violently toward her in front of their kids.

According to court records, Ray and Dominique were at their home in Gentilly in 2015 when he asked her to bring his phone from the other room.

When she came back with it, Ray asked what took her so long and whether she “went through” the phone. An argument erupted. Ray threw the phone at her, hitting her on the right side of her face, police said.

He then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and squeezed, stopping only when a woman described as Dominique’s god-sister rushed into the room.

Family members told police that Ray Farria beat Dominique regularly, though she hadn’t called police on prior occasions. This time, however, was different; the god-sister called police to the home.

After speaking with both Dominique and the other woman, as well as three of the couple’s children, police arrested Ray Farria, court records show.

The case was transferred from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to Municipal Court a few months later. Ray Farria failed to appear, and the case remained unresolved, a Municipal Court clerk said.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dominique Farria was driving her red Nissan Maxima north on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey, coming from the direction of where her mother lived. Ray Farria, 32, was riding on the hood, said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, which cited witnesses.

Ray Farria jumped off the hood when his wife turned onto Lake Tahoe Drive and stopped just outside an entrance to the upscale Stonebridge neighborhood. He fired a gun through the windshield, striking his wife in the neck, the Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders took her to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Linda Garrus and Dominique's longtime friend Janel Blackwell told WWL-TV on Wednesday that two of the couple’s children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Deputies arrested Farria on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, for discarding the gun in woods near the scene of the attack. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant that appeared to relate to his earlier failure to appear in court, plus a count of illegally carrying a weapon as a convicted felon.

That count appears to stem from an earlier guilty plea in Orleans Parish to a burglary charge, for which he was given probation.

Dominique Farria doted on her children and used to work at a beauty store to support her family, Linda Garrus said.

She is among at least 21 homicide victims reported so far this year in Jefferson Parish, including municipalities that are not in the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, according to Coroner’s Office investigator Mark Bone.

Ray Farria faces mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

WWL-TV's Kristin Pierce contributed to this report.

