Property owners in Kenner should soon see a small cut to their insurance rates after a change to the city's fire rating, but agents warned that it's not likely to be a very big drop.
The city announced Monday that its Fire Department had earned a rare "1" rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.
A "1" is the highest rating possible. Only eight departments in the state have earned it, according to Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.
State law mandates that insurers drop their premiums when the rating improves. But the amount each property owner will see varies, according to Darryl Frank, a Metairie insurance agent who is also on the board of the PIAL.
"Nothing in the legislation dictates how big a decrease you may take," he said. "It depends on the company."
Tim Pazos, a Covington-based agent who has several customers in Kenner, said the reductions would likely be small. "Maybe a few bucks a year," he said.
Frank also noted that State Farm, one of the largest property insurers in the state, has adopted its own rating system, apart from the PIAL rating. "They feel they have enough historical data that they can make their own rating areas," Frank said.
This is the first time that Kenner has received the highest possible rating. Zahn praised city administrator Heather Hilliard, who he said headed up the improvements that led to the improved evaluation. He also praised interim Fire Chief Terence Morris, who Zahn said has helped improve fire suppression in the city.
Zahn took shots at some members of the Fire Department who have complained that the city has acted unlawfully by forcing firefighters to work "out of class," or fill in on shifts at a rank different from the one they have achieved.
The practice of firefighters working shifts at a rank higher than their own is common in many departments, but some Kenner firefighters have complained that the city is not allowing them to decline the assignments when they want.
A state district judge has agreed with the firefighters and issued a preliminary injunction forbidding the city from forcing firefighters to work the "out of class" shifts.
"Less than ten firefighters out of the 118 on staff are complaining or spreading misinformation," Zahn said of the firefighter who sued the city and the others who have supported the suit. He offered praise to the ones who didn't. "Our leadership has delivered improved service to the city," he said.
Michael Voltolina, the vice president of the Kenner firefighters union, took issue with Zahn's statement.
"There's not a guy in that department who doesn't go above and beyond every day," Voltolina said. "The guys are finally being recognized for the job that they do."
There is also conflict brewing between the Zahn and the firefighters over who will become the next chief. Former Chief Ryan Bergeron stepped down in April and was replaced on an interim basis by Morris.
The parish's civil service rules require Zahn to appoint a replacement within 60 days, which end June 15. The appointment must come from the "qualified list" of candidates who have passed a test and met certain requirements.
Morris is not on the list. But Zahn is trying to get the city's Police and Fire Civil Service Board to remove all the names from the list, which could allow Morris to continue serving as interim chief until he has a chance to become qualified.