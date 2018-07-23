Five people were displaced after a fire damaged a New Orleans East apartment building on Sunday evening, according to officials.
The blaze began about 5:30 p.m. at a two-story, four-unit building in the 6800 block of East Coronet Court. Firefighters who were called out to the scene rescued a pet iguana and helped residents evacuate the one apartment that was occupied at the time before bringing the fire under control about 6:10 p.m.
The fire began in an attached, two-story storage unit toward the back of the building, though it is not clear what caused the blaze, firefighters said. It took about 40 firefighters to douse the blaze.
The American Red Cross, who helps those displaced by fire with finding temporary housing, was among the agencies to respond to the scene.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police arrested a teen suspect in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint reported in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street in Gentilly about 3 a.m. Monday.
According to police, a 13-year-old boy and his friend were together when four acquaintances got out of a car that pulled up. While one acquaintance went through his friend’s pockets, the 13-year-old had a gun pointed at him by another acquaintance who demanded money, police said. The boy fled, police said.
• A 31-year-old man allegedly punched a woman at two locations on Sunday morning, breaking into one place to pull her out to a car by her hair, New Orleans police said.
Jermaine Zeno was booked with simple kidnapping following the incident that culminated in the 5400 block of North Robertson Street in the Lower 9th Ward, police said. Zeno punched the woman in the face before following her as she fled to another location, where he kicked the door in and pulled her by the hair to a car, according to police.
• Yashica Bickham, 32, is wanted on allegations that she threatened to kill and pointed a pistol at another woman sitting on a porch in the 8700 block of Colapissa Street in Hollygrove on June 28, New Orleans police said Monday. Bickham allegedly fled the scene in a blue-colored sedan. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
• Melanie Thompson, 47, was arrested on allegations that she made a stabbing motion at someone while holding a kitchen knife during an argument on Sunday, New Orleans police said. Things escalated when the victim took a phone out of the hands of Thompson, who was trying to record the argument on the phone. Thompson grabbed two kitchen knives and demanded the phone be given back to her – she made the stabbing motion after the phone was returned to her, said police, who booked her on counts of domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault.
• An 18-year-old must register as a sex offender, but avoided a life sentence after prosecutors amended his first-degree rape charge to indecent behavior with a juvenile under 17.
Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman sentenced Kendrick D. Perkins to a four year and six month prison sentence, with three years of that sentence suspended, at a hearing Monday.
Prosecutors amended his charge on June 21.
Perkins was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Feb. 26 of last year in the 1900 block of D’Abadie Street in the 7th Ward. In Louisiana, any act of anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse with a victim under 13 years of age is deemed to be first-degree rape.
The victim and her family members testified before Herman rendered the sentence, court records show.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report. Matt Sledge contributed.