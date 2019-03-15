St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran was slapped with impaired driving charges Friday after he failed to complete a diversion program that has kept him from being prosecuted since his arrest in Kenner more than a year ago.

Cochran could face jail time and fines if convicted as charged.

Kenner police stopped Cochran near his secretary's home on Sept. 2, 2017 after receiving a call that his Chevy Tahoe was swerving and going onto the neutral ground on Joe Yenni Boulevard.

An officer who stopped Cochran said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The parish president was also accused of making unusual remarks to officers, telling them, “I guess this means I should fill out my resignation papers,” and allegedly biting off the mouthpiece of a device used for breath alcohol tests.

While the breath test administered to Cochran did not detect alcohol, Kenner police suspected the parish president was on drugs and booked him with counts of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. The results of a blood test showed the presence of oxycodone, hydrocodone and oxymorphone, all prescription drugs.

Wiley Beevers, an attorney who represented Cochran at the time and has since died, said the parish president had been prescribed two of the drugs because of surgeries. Oxymorphone is a byproduct of oxycodone, said Beevers, who asserted that Cochran had stopped taking the medications for several days before the traffic stop and had not been driving recklessly.

Cochran was released from jail soon after his arrest due to overcrowding.

The diversion program Cochran started in February 2018 requires to participants to blow into a device preventing intoxicated people from starting cars. They also must undergo counseling, take drug and alcohol tests and meet with a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel.

Participants usually only have six months to complete the program or face charges. But it appears Cochran received more time after he was thrown off a motorcycle that he was teaching his daughter how to drive in April 2018.

Cochran was hospitalized with broken bones and missed some time from work. He and his daughter – who had minor injuries – were cited for traffic violations following the accident.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office spokesman Paul Purpura said he couldn’t comment on the matter, citing a policy against discussing open cases. But participants in the pre-trial diversion program that Cochran was enrolled in are only charged when they are unable to complete the rigorous regimen.

The parish president could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cochran faces one count each of driving while intoxicated and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to a bill of information filed in Metairie’s 1st Parish Court. It is unclear if Cochran has an attorney.

St. Charles voters elected Cochran as their parish president in November 2015. Cochran had previously served as the Parish Council chairman.

He has resisted calls to resign following his arrest despite public pressure to do so.

The next parish president's election is this fall.

