A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning Bourbon Street shooting that killed one woman and injured two others, including the suspect himself.

Louis Barnes has been booked with counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, New Orleans police said.

The woman killed in the shooting, police said, appeared to be an innocent bystander. She was 36. Her name hasn't been released.

A security guard was trying to remove Barnes from Willie's Chicken Shack, an eatery in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, when Barnes struggled with the guard, stole his gun and started shooting. A spokesman for Willie's said the guard had told Barnes he had to leave because Barnes was trying to sell drugs inside the establishment.

The guard was shot in the neck and Barnes was hit in the shoulder during the struggle. The 36-year-old woman, who was walking down Bourbon, was apparently struck by a stray bullet as the two men struggled over the gun.

Originally it was thought a fourth person -- also a passerby -- had been shot, police said later Sunday morning, but investigators now believe that person was not injured by gunfire but by something else during the incident.

Online court records show Barnes has a lengthy record of arrests and convictions, though none of his prior crimes appeared to involve gun violence. However, he was in court just over a month ago to be arraigned on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded not guilty in a case for which he was out on a $5,000 bond, and he was due back in court Monday.

Barnes was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, admitting he had sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2011, according to Jefferson Parish court records. He received a two-year prison sentence.

Barnes' other interactions with local law enforcement date back to at least 1997, when he received probation in Jefferson Parish after pleading guilty to attempted simple burglary.

He was booked with disturbing the peace and battery of a school teacher at the age of 17 in 1999 in New Orleans. The resolution of those charges was unclear.

In 2002, he was booked with burglary and possession of stolen things. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison on those charges.

He had later arrests and convictions for marijuana possession, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, the records show. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to the firearm charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.

