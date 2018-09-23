A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy shot a man, now in custody, early Sunday morning in Marrero, WWL-TV reported.
A store clerk at a gas station at the corner of Barataria Boulevard and the West Bank Expressway was shot in the abdomen, according to JPSO spokesperson Glen Boyd.
A nearby deputy heard the shot and confronted the suspect, Boyd said. The deputy reportedly chased after the suspect and shot him in the leg.
Boyd said that both the store clerk and the suspect are at the hospital and are expected to live. The deputy did not have any injuries, Boyd said.