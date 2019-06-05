A Kenner man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly barricading his girlfriend inside a home and choking her until she was unconscious on Sunday, according to the Kenner Police Department.
Police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Tifton Street around 12:40 p.m. for a report of an altercation between a man, later identified as 51-year-old Darren Tatom, and a woman at the home. When they arrived, they heard a woman screaming inside the home.
Tatom and the woman communicated with police for about 30 minutes after the woman told them the front door was barricaded shut. An altercation was then heard from inside the home, and police were unable to communicate with the woman after.
After breaking through the front door, police found the woman unconscious and Tatom hiding in a rear bedroom. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she regained consciousness, but struggled to breathe. She was unable to speak, but was able to confirm to hospital staff she had been choked, and police said she suffered from tracheal swelling.
On Tuesday, the woman told police Tatom attacked her and beat her inside the home while they attempted to negotiate with Tatom, and he barricaded the front door prior to their arrival.
The woman said she and Tatom were in a relationship for approximately one week.