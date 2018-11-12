New Orleans police released additional details about two shootings reported Sunday.
The first occurred about 2 p.m. at the corner of Roy Street and Hammond Highway in Lakeview. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were shot by someone in a car that pulled up next to the two victims. Paramedics took both victims to the hospital for treatment.
About 6:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Gervais Street in New Orleans East, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding in a car by someone in another car that pulled up next to the victim, police said. The victim took a private ride to the hospital.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police on Monday launched a new class of training academy recruits. The class counts on 33 recruits, 10 of whom are military veterans. They will seek to earn their way into a field training program that will then lead to their becoming full-fledged officers.
• A 33-year-old man surrendered his phone and wallet to another man who approached him wielding a knife about 2 a.m. Monday at the corner of Canal and South Rocheblave streets in Mid-City.