The executive director of Louisiana’s Republican Party was arrested on allegations that he shoved a New Orleans Police Department officer escorting him into a Pontchartrain Hotel elevator during an early-morning encounter hours after his wedding last week, according to court records.
Court records said that a manager and NOPD officer had asked Andrew Bautsch, 31, to leave an unnamed establishment at the hotel in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. But Bautsch allegedly would not get onto an elevator leading out.
In an affidavit, an officer wrote that he escorted Bautsch into the elevator, but he “resisted and shoved” the policeman.
Police booked Bautsch on municipal counts of criminal trespassing, resisting police and battery on an officer. At a New Orleans Municipal Court hearing Monday, his trial date in the case was tentatively set for May 21.
It appeared Bautsch was out of jail on a $1,600 bond at the time of the hearing.
Court documents do not mention which establishment was at the center of Saturday morning’s incident. The hotel has a popular rooftop bar.
The state GOP announced that it had hired Bautsch to its highest ranking, full-time staff position in April of last year. According to the statement announcing his hire, his job includes managing the state party’s daily operations and budget while acting as a liaison for the organization with elected officials and candidates at the local, state and federal levels.
Publicly available information online listed Bautsch's wedding day as Friday.
He didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday. Neither did the state Repulican Party or its chairman, Louis Gurvich.