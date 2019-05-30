One man was killed and three others were wounded during a drive-by shooting in Reserve on Wednesday night, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they responded to gunfire in the 300 block of Homewood Place about 10:30 p.m. and learned that someone in a car fired several bullets at a crowd of people standing outside a home. While investigators didn’t immediately find any victims, four men later showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for bullet wounds.
Two 21-year-olds and a 19-year-old were treated and released, the Sheriff’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Reserve, died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators did not immediately release the names of any suspects or discuss a possible motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.