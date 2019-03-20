Jerome Kieffer and his father, Armstead Kieffer, argued passionately Wednesday that their co-defendant, law enforcement officials and the media had conspired to convict them in a deadly 2017 attempted armed robbery of a Loomis armored truck.

When it was their turn to speak, the mother, sister and widow of the slain truck guard explained how the botched stick-up ended Jimmy McBride’s plans to start a family after he had survived brain cancer.

Ultimately, at the conclusion of the three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle handed the Kieffers the only sentence allowed under the law: life imprisonment.

The sentencing came nearly two months after their co-defendant, Deltoine Scott, received a nearly 17-year stretch in prison after his testimony implicated the Kieffers in McBride’s killing as well as in the 2015 armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck that netted $160,000.

Scott’s name came up often Wednesday, with both Kieffers accusing him of framing them to protect whoever actually helped him with the robbery.

Neither Kieffer has offered up the name of anyone who they believe helped their one-time friend. But, in a rambling statement to Lemelle that involved complaining about the “unacceptable” treatment he’s gotten from the news media and prosecutors, the short, dreadlocked Jerome Kieffer argued that he didn’t match any physical description provided by witnesses to the two stick-ups.

“To (McBride’s) family, I’m sorry for your loss, but … you have the wrong man,” said Jerome Kieffer, 25, who, like his father, declined to testify at their jury trial in October. “I did not participate in these acts. My dad had nothing to do with this.”

Armstead Kieffer, 54, echoed his son’s comments, as did two other family members. At one point, Kieffer said, “As a black community, we’re under attack. We weren’t given a fair shake. There was a lot of collusion.”

But, as he did when jurors convicted the Kieffers, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Haller argued that abundant evidence — mainly surveillance camera footage and cellphone records — supported Scott’s claims that Armstead Kieffer had helped plan the first crime and then served as a lookout during the second one.

The evidence in McBride’s slaying was strong enough that the Kieffers’ attorneys couldn’t deny their clients were at the scene of the killing.

Instead, they argued that Jerome Kieffer had thought about helping Scott and another unknown man rob the Loomis truck. But they said Kieffer changed his mind at the last instant, getting into his father’s car and driving away while Scott and the other man staged the hold-up in the parking lot of the Campus Federal Credit Union.

McBride was killed by a bullet that a fellow truck guard fired during a shootout with the attackers, who left without any money.

McBride’s mother, Diane, attended Wednesday’s hearing with her daughter, Jillian, while his widow, Erica, watched from Tacoma, Washington, via video link.

Diane McBride described how devastating it was to realize that, after surviving brain cancer, her 33-year-old son was killed working one of the two jobs he held to support his dream of starting a family.

A federal court official accompanying Erica McBride recounted how her husband’s slaying drove her away from the New Orleans area.

Jillian McBride said her brother’s absence was palpable at family gatherings, and it sickened her to see the Kieffers able to greet their relatives and say, “I love you” while in court.

“These defendants are living in a fantasy world,” Haller, who prosecuted the case with Michael McMahon, said Wednesday. “To deny, deny and deny is an insult to the McBrides.”

Authorities first focused on Scott when they stopped his grandfather driving the robbers’ distinctive, black-and-white getaway truck hours after McBride’s killing. The grandfather told officers that Scott, 26, had been using the truck most of that day. He then led them to the Kieffers.

Several days before the Kieffers were tried, Scott pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to testify. He received his 16-year, 8-month sentence on Jan. 30, with credit for time served.

The feds could have pursued the death penalty in the case but opted against it. So, after being found guilty of direct roles in McBride's killing, the Kieffers faced mandatory life imprisonment. Lemelle also ordered them to pay at least $160,000 in restitution.

They are expected to appeal their convictions.