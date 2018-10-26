If you've never seen New Orleans police's mounted unit in action, here's your chance.
Police video released by the NOPD Friday shows Sgt. Daniel Scanlan and horse JJ chasing, and eventually arresting, a suspect in the French Quarter on Oct. 19. The suspect, 30-year-old Terrell Spears, was arrested and booked on a count of possession of a firearm by a felon and flight from an officer.
Scanlan was in the French Quarter to film a promotional video when he got the call to respond to the incident.
The footage was shot on a GoPro camera mounted to Scanlan. He starts out on Dauphine Street before turning onto Toulouse Street where he spots Spears near the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon.
The chase then travels down Bourbon's 600 block, turns right onto St. Peter Street, then right on Royal Street before ending when another officer on foot detains Spears in the 600 block of Royal in a construction area.
During the chase, Scanlan is heard yelling out for French Quarter revelers to "move" and "look out" as he speeds through the area.