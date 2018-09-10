A man shot multiple times was found dead in Central City late Sunday night, according to New Orleans police.

The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Second and Dryades streets. Officers reportedly found the man lying on the sidewalk. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were provided on a possible suspect or motive. NOPD said homicide detective Joseph Jefferson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 if anyone has any information to share about the shooting.

The shooting was the second Sunday night as a woman and man were shot in Hollygrove earlier in the evening.