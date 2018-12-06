The New Orleans Police Department on Thursday said its deputy chief in charge of ensuring the agency’s compliance with a six-year-old federal reform pact is spending the end of this week lecturing New York City’s police force on how to improve its interactions with the public.

In a statement, NOPD said Deputy Chief Danny Murphy’s presentation to the New York Police Department illustrates how the New Orleans agency’s implementation of the 2012 consent decree is a “blueprint for positive change with its holistic approach to … management.”

Murphy is speaking to leaders at NYPD – the largest U.S. police department – on how his agency uses data to adopt policy changes aimed at reducing risk and bettering the department’s relationship with the public. NYPD Deputy Commissioner Jeffrey Schlanger invited Murphy to New York after seeing his presentation to the International Association of Chiefs of Police at their annual conference in Orlando earlier this year.

The federal judge monitoring NOPD’s progress in implementing the consent decree has praised leaders for overhauling numerous aspects of its operations, including use of force incidents and car chases.

Earlier this year, police from 30 agencies – ranging from Baton Rouge to Honolulu – came to New Orleans to learn about an NOPD program encouraging cops to stop their colleagues from doing wrong, dubbed “EPIC” for Ethical Policing Is Courageous.

But U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan has constantly characterized consent decree compliance as a work in progress. She’s never offered a firm timeline for when the agency may fully be in compliance of the pact, which resulted in part from deadly police shootings and other civil rights abuses in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.