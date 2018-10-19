A New Orleans Police Department lieutenant who lost his position as the commander of homicide investigators over a workplace harassment complaint late last year has been demoted to the rank of sergeant and given an unpaid suspension of 25 days, officials said Friday.

Jimmie Turner — whose case has offered a glimpse at bitter infighting within one of the force’s high-profile units — can ask the city’s Civil Service Commission to reverse his punishment. If that fails, he can appeal to the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Records outlining the internal investigation into Turner show he has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, dismissing them as lies resulting from his race or an unpopular disciplinary action he took against a particular detective.

Turner is black. The homicide sergeant who filed the complaint against him, Peter Hansche, is white.

Turner also suggested that the complaint could have been prompted by his reassignment of investigators under Hansche's command after the sergeant's absence from work for a family emergency, according to the records.

NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said Police Superintendent Michael Harrison signed off on a recommendation of discipline for Turner that he received earlier this week from an internal department panel that reviewed the case.

Harrison could have increased, decreased or accepted the recommendation for punishment as submitted to him. He went with the last of those options.

Demotions of high-ranking officers can hit them in the pocketbook, affecting their level of pay, and be blows to their reputation in the agency.

Hansche — whose name is redacted from case documents released this week — filed an internal complaint Dec. 27 accusing Turner of a range of inappropriate behavior on the job, from sexualized and racially charged remarks to unwanted touching.

One of the charges that an ensuing investigation sustained as credible was Turner’s taunting of two co-workers — one a sergeant — whom he claimed were homosexual lovers. He allegedly asked the pair, who were friends, which one was the “big spoon” and who was the “little spoon” when they cuddled in bed.

Another charge involved Turner's purportedly kissing a male sergeant’s forehead during a meeting, causing the subordinate to turn “beet red.” Another allegation was that, at the scene of a triple killing in New Orleans East, Turner told a male detective that Turner had showered before arriving and was thinking of the detective when he touched himself.

In another incident, Turner walked up on a conversation between two investigators and allegedly asked one, “So what, you sleeping with him?”

The internal investigators ultimately determined Turner had committed eight violations of the force’s policies prohibiting inappropriate conduct and discrimination.

While investigators deemed Hansche's claims to be credible and noted that witnesses corroborated aspects of his account, they also cited a number of colleagues who said they were unaware of any inappropriate behavior by Turner.

Some of those co-workers conceded the possibility of inappropriate jokes and horseplay by Turner. But some supported Turner’s theory that there was a movement to oust him because he was the NOPD's first black homicide commander.

Others who pleaded ignorance of the specific allegations still said a raft of personality conflicts between opposing cliques had hurt morale among the homicide squad under Turner’s watch. A few suggested that Turner intentionally pitted white detectives against black ones, expressing distrust when anyone in the latter group was too “friendly” with white colleagues.

In early 2017, a top prosecutor in Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office wrote to Harrison that a feud with Turner had destroyed “cooperation and collaboration” between the two agencies.

Harrison initially stood by Turner, whose unit improved its flagging case-clearance rate in the second half of 2017.

But Harrison transferred Turner out of homicide after learning of the complaint from Hansche, who is also a board member of the quasi-union known as the Police Association of New Orleans.

A 27-year veteran, Turner initially landed at the sprawling 7th Police District, which encompasses New Orleans East. He later moved to the 2nd District, which patrols Uptown, and the 3rd District, in Gentilly. He will now be a sergeant in the 4th District, which covers Algiers.

Meanwhile, the job of leading the homicide detectives fell temporarily to NOPD Criminal Investigations Division Cmdr. Doug Eckert. He turned over the reins in March to Lt. Ryan Lubrano, who had previously overseen investigators fighting street gang activity.

