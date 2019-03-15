A man has been arrested and booked with second degree murder after a fatal shooting in Treme on Monday morning.

Gerardo Bugallo-Beret, 29, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which occurred on March 14 in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street, the NOPD said Friday morning.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire about 8:13 a.m. discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bugallo-Beret allegedly told officers he fatally shot the victim in self-defense, feeling his life was threatened.

A man with Bugallo-Beret's name at one point worked for the New York Police Department and was accused of attacking a saloon bouncer while off-duty in Greenwich Village. It wasn't immediately clear how that case was resolved.

