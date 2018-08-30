New Orleans police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a quadruple shooting last month whose victims included a pair of girls ages 5 and 7.

Bernard Murray, 23, faces four counts of attempted murder, two of aggravated assault with a firearm and one each of discharging a gun from a car as well as obstruction of justice, jail records show.

Police didn’t immediately say how they linked Murray to the attack, which was reported the night of July 25 in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East.

The victims’ vehicle was at Bullard’s intersection with North Interstate 10 Service Road when someone in a red truck pulled up alongside them and began shooting, police said.

A man and a woman, both 22, were shot along with the girls, police said.

The woman jumped out of the car and ran to a nearby gasoline station to call authorities for help. The man drove away with the children to the hospital.

An infant boy in the car was physically uninjured, police said.

Police later spotted a red truck burning at Lakeshore and Marconi drives, and they examined whether it was the vehicle used in the attack. Police haven’t said whether that vehicle was ultimately connected to the shooting.

Murray was one of at least two men arrested by police on suspicion of being responsible for a recent shooting in New Orleans East.

In a separate case, Alvin Hardy, 23, was booked on one count each of attempted murder and discharging a gun from a car the night of Aug. 12 at the corner of Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue. Police said that attack left a 35-year-old man wounded. The victim drove to a store in the 4900 block of Downman Road, told the cashier he had been shot, and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. Police found several bullet holes in the victim’s car, police said.

It was not immediately clear either how Hardy was linked to the case.