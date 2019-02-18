The victim from a fatal shooting that happened on the I-10 above the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Sunday morning has been identified by authorities as a man from Reserve.
Lester Borne, 26, was killed from apparent gunshot wounds after being found dead inside a car riddled with bullet wounds on the side of the highway, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
Corp. James Grimaldi said the car's other two passengers, a 24 year old man and a 26 year old man, were found walking on I-10 after the crash and were brought to a New Orleans area hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The 24-year-old had a gunshot wound on his left foot and the other man had injuries related to the crash, officials said. The men, both from Reserve, were released from the hospital yesterday.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office's 911 center first received a call about the incident at about 3:20 a.m., officials said, when someone said that a single-car crash had happened on the westbound lane of I-10.
Officials said the car was initially passed on to Louisiana State Police, but those officers contacted the Sheriff's Office again because there had been a shooting and possible homicide involved.
At that point, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies, crime scene technicians and detectives were immediately sent to the scene to take over.
Officials learned that the car, a 2006 Chrysler Sebring, had been occupied by three men and was traveling near mile marker 218 when it was thought to be shot at multiple times. At that point, it crashed into the south side wall of the bridge, the Sheriff's Office said.
When authorities found the car, it appeared to have a "white, or light colored recent paint transfer" on the body, which officials say could have been caused by a car hitting the Sebring during the crash, or right before.
Grimaldi said the Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash involving the 2006 Chrysler Sebring and anyone who was traveling on I-10 westbound near the crash location to call Detective Jenni Barrette at (985) 783-1135.