The contrast between a Bourbon Street party and a fatal shooting scene was captured on video early Sunday morning in New Orleans

Police said after 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street that a man was being removed by a security guard from a bar when the man fought with the guard, stole the guard's gun and started shooting, killing an innocent bystander and injuring himself and the guard.

A video being circulated on the social media platform Snapchat showed a man in a dark shirt, jeans and a neck brace being stretchered into an ambulance on Bourbon while large crowd on both sides of the street watched.

One voice can be heard saying, "This is crazy."

+3 Suspect in fatal Bourbon Street shooting arrested; he has long rap sheet but no crimes violent A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning Bourbon Street shooting that killed one woman and injured two o…

Can't see video below? Click here.

Another video shows an ambulance screaming down Bourbon Street as people walk by with drinks and beads in tow.

Click here to see the video.

More details to come.

Click here to read more.