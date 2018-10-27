An armed robbery at a Metairie gas station and a cutting overnight in Terrytown have left two people in critical condition, according to alerts sent out by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
The first incident was reported about 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Deerfield Road in Terrytown. The male victim was not identified.
The second incident was reported less than two hours later at a Shell Gas Station in the 900 block of Clearview Parkway. One man was shot during an armed robbery, deputies said; he was not identified.
There was no indication the incidents were related.
