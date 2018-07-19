One man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Central City Rally's location at gunpoint Wednesday evening, making off with the cash register before he was caught.
The incident occurred about 11:36 p.m. at the location in the 2200 block of S. Claiborne Avenue, police said.
Antonio Smith, 27, was arrested and booked on counts of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Smith allegedly approached a female employee outside the restaurant and demanded she opened the door. The worker refused, police said, at which point he showed her the gun. The woman screamed, and Smith allegedly ran to the front of the fast food restaurant, broke through a window, took the cash register and fled the area.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police on Thursday named a suspect in a shooting reported Wednesday night in Algiers.
Kirk Favorite, 44, is wanted in connection with the 8 p.m. attack in the 2100 block of Springbrook Lane, police said. He is accused of shooting the victim in the right leg during an argument and then fleeing in a white Ford-F-150 truck with a red tailgate.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
• Police on Thursday arrested two men and a woman in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping incident reported in New Orleans East on July 2, bringing the number of suspects in custody in the case up to four.
Payton Jacobs, 19; Christopher Jacobs, 18; and Chante Simmons, 20, are accused in the attack in the 5900 block of Boeing Street, police said. Joshua London, 19, was arrested July 3 when spotted near a car taken in the incident in question.
According to police, about 1 a.m. on the day of the incident, the victim told police he was standing outside his car and was approached by a man asking for a cigarette. Several more people then appeared with weapons drawn, forced the victim inside his car, and drove him to Slidell, where he escaped, police said.
The attackers fled in the victim’s 2010 black Ford Mustang, police said.
The Jacobs men and Simmons were identified as suspects and found at a home in the 4100 block of Rye Street in Metairie. Investigators said they found a New Orleans Police Department-issued stun gun at the home.
• Anthony Brandy Crawford, 21, is wanted on allegations that he threatened a woman while wielding a gun during a confrontation at the corner of the Interstate 10 Service Road and Ridgefield Drive on Monday, New Orleans police said.
• Police in New Orleans on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man who had been wanted for attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in Kenner following a May 12 incident in the 3100 block of Phoenix Street.
Leo Wallace, 22, was also wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for being a felon in possession of a firearm, New Orleans police said.
• Stefen Daigle, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to plotting to deal meth in the New Orleans area, officials said. He faces at least 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million, according to officials.
• Charles Taylor, 39, of New Orleans, is wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on allegations of stolen firearm possession and violating a protective order, officials said Thursday. Taylor is known to frequent New Orleans as well as the West Bank of Jefferson.
• A 31-year-old New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a drug-trafficking ring based out of St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes.
Luis J. Cotto faces years in prison and possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines when he appears before U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon in New Orleans for a sentencing hearing tentatively set for Oct. 25. Four defendants await trial Aug. 6 in Lemmon’s courtroom: Andre Staggers, Corey Session, Gregory London Jr. and Leonard Morrison.
Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.