A Louisiana man was found with 20 pounds of endangered sea turtle meat in his freezer and possessing two green sea turtles Tuesday, according to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.
Lee H. Leger Jr., 61, of Golden Meadow, was cited with violating the endangered species act after agents received a tip about the turtles and discovered them in his home.
The report said Legler admitted to possessing the two turtles to clean for their meat.
Green sea turtles are federally protected and listed as an endangered species.
Legler faces up to a $50,000 fine and one year in jail.