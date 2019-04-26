Dwayne Anthony Winans.jpg
Dwayne Anthony "Butter" Winans Jr.

A New Orleans man convicted for multiple carjackings and bank robberies at gunpoint in August 2016 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dwayne Winans Jr., 25, will also have to serve five years probation after his release from prison and pay $12,187 in restitution to Gulf Coast Bank as parf of his sentence from District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown.

Winans was convicted of two counts of carjacking, two counts of robbery and four counts of using firearms during the commission of those crimes with Bryson Tuesno, 24, of New Orleans, on April 26, 2018 after a four-day trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Winans committed two carjackings at gunpoint on August 12, 2016 in New Orleans. Three days later, he and Tuesno robbed the Regions Bank at 3836 Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast Bank at 1900 Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell. Winans and Tuesno used one of the stolen vehicles to commit the bank robberies.

Tuesno is scheduled for sentencing on May 23.

