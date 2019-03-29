The New Orleans city attorney’s office on Thursday dropped a municipal battery charge filed against a police sergeant who tussled with a neighbor who allegedly forced his way into the officer’s home last summer, according to court records.

Sgt. Danny McMullen’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said the decision relieved him and his client, who investigates cold homicide cases. From the beginning, Hessler contended that the law granted McMullen the right to use force to defend himself and his girlfriend, Tammy Battalio, who was punched and thrown during the fracas.

“It’s certainly a stressful situation made even more stressful when you acted within the law, and (authorities) still took … unexplainable actions against you anyway,” said Hessler, who has said he suspects agency politics may have fueled the municipal charge against McMullen. “It was completely unwarranted to charge him with anything – I still don’t understand how that happened.”

An NOPD report recounted how McMullen, 50, called officers to his home the afternoon of July 22, a Sunday, and described his beating at the hands of Jeffery Morrow, a 52-year-old neighbor who was still there.

NOPD’s initial report contained only Morrow’s account of what happened next. Claiming that he had just met McMullen and had gone over to clear up a misunderstanding from the first time they spoke, Morrow alleged that the off-duty sergeant knocked a cellphone, wallet and keys out of his hands.

Morrow said he pushed past McMullen into the home to pick him them up and that McMullen then ripped his shirt, prompting Morrow to answer in kind. Morrow then accused Battalio of rushing up as she if she were going to kick him.

But Battalio gave The Advocate a very different account. She said Morrow hit McMullen twice, pushed his way in to the house after being told to leave, and had his shirt ripped when McMullen grabbed it as he fell to the ground.

Battalio claimed Morrow then punched her in the head and twice tossed her into a wall before the fight was broken up.

Officers ultimately slapped both men with Municipal Court summonses charging them with battery.

Morrow’s municipal battery charge was also dismissed Thursday, said Hessler, a Police Association of New Orleans attorney.

However, at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, Morrow still faces a state charge of home invasion over the incident. The charge is a serious one: Those convicted of home invasion face between one and 30 years in prison.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, which prosecutes cases at Criminal District Court, has previously said it charged only Morrow in the case because it failed to find any “indication of a crime committed by the victims.”

Morrow has pleaded not guilty. Neither the City Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes cases in Municipal Court, nor Morrow’s lawyer could immediately be reached for comment Friday.

NOPD temporarily placed McMullen on desk duty following the fight at his home. He and Battalio filed internal complaints with NOPD accusing investigators of mistreating them, and there is no indication those grievances have been resolved, Hessler said.