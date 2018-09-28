A St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who served the department for 30 years died Friday night after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.
Sgt. Henry Maitre Jr., 83, of Chalmette, died at University Medical Center in New Orleans after undergoing emergency surgery following an accident on the southbound lanes of the Twin Spans around 11 a.m., St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
The cause of the crash is undetermined and being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
Maitre was a detective with SBPSO's criminal investigations bureau and an investigator with its sex offender compliance unit. He was first hired in 1986 and served until 1997 before returning in 2007.
"The passing of Sgt. Maitre brings me great sadness," Pohlmann said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed."