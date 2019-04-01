A shooting in Marrero left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The bloodshed occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Buccola Avenue and Acre Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The agency didn’t immediately identify a potential suspect or motive in connection with the gunfire.
There was a double shooting early Saturday about a mile away from Monday’s incident, in the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue. One of the victims from Saturday was in critical condition while the other was less seriously wounded.
Nothing the Sheriff’s Office has said suggests Saturday's violence is related to Monday's.