New Orleans police arrested a suspect Sunday in last week’s deadly midday shooting in the Central Business District.

Quan Charles, 19, was booked early Sunday on one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of 34-year-old May Francois, jail records show.

It was not immediately clear how investigators linked Charles to the killing or whether they have identified any other suspects. Police haven’t publicly discussed a motive for the shooting.

First responders found Francois bleeding from at least one bullet wound to the head inside a dark sedan that had run into the Exchange Center Building at O’Keefe Avenue and Gravier Street about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. He died later at University Medical Center.

Eyewitness reports that three people had run from the car prompted a frenzied police search in the surrounding area.

One of the three, a man, ran across the street into a multistory parking garage, which police officers equipped with rifles, helmets and body armor checked floor by floor.

It was not clear Sunday whether police believe that man was Charles.

The search of the garage was called off after security camera footage revealed that the man had escaped out a back emergency door before police had finished surrounding the garage.

Investigators also were seen going into the Exchange Center and walking in the direction of the building’s security camera monitors.

Can't see video below? Click here.

According to the victim’s relatives, Francois was looking for a fresh start in New Orleans, working at his brother’s auto shop in Harvey and his family’s Haitian restaurant in Gretna, while he served probation for an armed robbery conviction in Florida.

He and his wife, Tori, were raising five children together.

A search of online court records in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish didn’t show any prior arrests for Charles.

He made an initial appearance Sunday in front of Orleans Parish Magistrate Court Commissioner Jonathan Friedman, who set his bail at $500,000.

Charles would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

+13 A 'traumatic' scene in CBD as man shot in broad daylight, 3 suspects still at large A 35-year-old man was discovered fatally shot inside a vehicle that had crashed Tuesday afternoon into a building in the Central Business Dist…