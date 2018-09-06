A Kenner bridal shop owner lured a young woman to his store with promises of free clothes, groped her and tried to kiss her late last month, according to police.
Quirino Coelho, 62, faces a count of sexual battery following the Aug. 31 incident at his store in the Esplanade Mall, Kenner police said in a statement Tuesday.
According to police, a 19-year-old woman went to Coelho’s “Q’s Bridal Boutique” after he invited her to pick out clothes he would give her for free. Coelho took the woman to the back of the store – saying the clothes were there – when he slid his arm under hers and grabbed her breast without her consent, police said.
The woman tried to pull away, but Coelho held her close and attempted to kiss her on the mouth, police said. She turned her head, and he kissed her cheek using his tongue, police said.
The woman left the store and reported what happened to a police officer working a paid security detail at the mall, police said.
Investigators asked anyone who may have previously been similarly victimized by Coelho to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A man driving a car that had been reported stolen out of Mississippi led police on a high-speed chase through Kenner and Metairie before he crashed in Bucktown and was arrested on the night of Labor Day, according to officials.
Kenner police said they spotted Chad Braddock in a stolen, silver 2015 Ford Focus heading east on Interstate 10 about 10:15 p.m.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but its driver sped away, kicking off a chase during which the Focus reached speeds as high as 120 miles per hour, police said.
The car exited at Bonnabel Boulevard as it was tailed by Kenner police, state troopers, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and East Jefferson Levee District police. The vehicle ultimately crashed into a car parked in the 1400 block of Carrollton Drive in Metairie – 33-year-old Chad Braddock then bailed from the Focus’ driver’s seat and tried to run away, but officers soon captured him, police said.
Police added that no one was hurt in the crash.
Braddock, of Metairie, faces counts of illegal possession of stolen property worth more than $15,000, aggravated flight from police, violently resisting arrest, driving without a license and having no auto insurance. There were two passengers in Braddock’s car who were not booked with crimes, police said.
• New Orleans police investigated a seven robberies reported between Wednesday morning and early Thursday.
About 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ridgeway Boulevard in New Orleans East, a man broke into the home of a 32-year-old woman, argued with her, slammed her to the ground on her back, and stole her purse before fleeing, police said.
About 1:40 p.m. at the corner of Pleasure and Hamburg streets on the edge of the St. Bernard neighborhood, a man in his 20s wearing a gray Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt and wielding a pistol stole an Apple watch and a black backpack from three men, two of whom were 23 and one whom was 24, police said.
About 4:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of Crowder in New Orleans East, a man wielding a gun stole money at gunpoint from a registered being manned by two clerks at a Chevron gasoline station in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard, police said.
About 7:05 p.m. at the corner of Basin and Conti streets just outside Treme, a 56-year-old man was punched and robbed of his wallet, police said.
About 7:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Central City, a 36-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by another man who fled on a scooter, police said.
About 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Burgundy Street in the French Quarter, a 38-year-old woman surrendered cash to a man wielding a hammer as well as a woman accompanying him, police said. The victim later saw the victims on Bourbon Street and notified officers, who said they arrested D’Angelo Powell, 20, and Flora Holmes, 18, as suspects in the case.
About 12:50 a.m. in the 800 block of St. Louis Street, a 54-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed of cash as well as a debit card by an unknown person, police said.
• About 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Olivier Street in Algiers, a child reported a rape, New Orleans police said.
About 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Orleans Avenue in Treme, a woman reported being raped by a man in his 40s, police said.
• A 22-year-old man was arguing with a relative when he was cut with a knife in the 6700 block of Bundy Road in New Orleans East about 3:40 p.m., police said. The victim was treated on the scene.