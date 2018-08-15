The 35-year-old man found fatally shot in a car that crashed into a Central Business District building on Tuesday afternoon was May Francois, authorities said Wednesday.

Police have not yet indicated a potential motive or named any suspects, though they are searching for three unidentified people seen running from the car where Francois was discovered.

Police and paramedics initially arrived on the scene to investigate what they believed was a dark sedan that had run into the Exchange Centre building at O’Keefe Avenue and Gravier Street about 2:10 p.m. They soon discovered Francois inside with at least one gunshot wound to the head, the source said.

It wasn’t clear whether Francois was driving the car or was a passenger.

Officers soon learned that two people had jumped out of the car and run down Gravier Street. A third person who had been in the car headed into a multi-level parking garage across the street, prompting police equipped with rifles, helmets and body armor to surround the structure and search through it.

The garage’s security camera footage later revealed that the suspect had slipped out a back emergency door before police had surrounded the garage, officials said.

Police believe Francois was shot by at least one of the three suspects while all four people were in the car together. The car hit the wall of the building after the shooting.

A man identifying himself as a member of Francois' family contacted The Advocate on Wednesday and said the victim worked as a cook at the Gretna restaurant Belle Fouchette to support his children.

The relative, who declined to give his name, said Francois had moved to New Orleans from Miami-Dade County in Florida in hopes of turning his life around after landing in some legal troubles.

Court records show he was serving out a five-year sentence of probation that he received in 2016 following an armed robbery conviction in Miami-Dade.

The relative said, "Whatever he had in Miami, that was his past. He was a great man, a great leader, a great friend, and a great father."

People on Tuesday night left condolences on the Facebook page of at least one man that public records identify as a relative of Francois.

Anyone with information about the killing can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters do not have to give their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.