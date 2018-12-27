New Orleans police on Thursday released additional details about two shootings the previous day.
In the first attack, about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Foucher Street in Central City, a 27-year-old man standing at the corner of Loyola Avenue heard gunfire and realized he had been struck by a bullet. Paramedics took the victim to University Medical Center, police said.
The second attack, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue in St. Roch, involved a 36-year-old man initially feeling pain in his stomach while walking. He then looked down and realized he had been shot, and he couldn’t identify his attacker or provide any information about a potential suspect, police said.
Five other people had been shot since Christmas morning in separate incidents. Two of those victims died.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Two robberies at gunpoint were reported to New Orleans police on Thursday, though one allegedly occurred about 1 a.m. on Monday, which was Christmas Eve.
In the Christmas Eve robbery, a 63-year-old man exiting a bus at the corner of St. Claude and St. Maurice avenues in the Lower 9th Ward was followed by a man who hit him in the head with a pistol, knocked him out, and took cash as well as a cellphone from the victim, police said.
About 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, a 30-year-old woman leaving her car in the 200 block of South Saint Patrick Street in Mid-City was robbed of her cell phone and wallet at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt, police said.
• A woman hit a 35-year-old man in the face with a broken beer bottle in the face, neck and arms, cutting him, about 4:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Arthur Drive in New Orleans East, police said.
• A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt broke into a home in the 6200 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East about 4 a.m. Thursday and stole a video game console at gunpoint, police said.
• About 4:25 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Canal and South Rampart streets in the Central Business District, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.
• Sean Wilson, 31, is wanted on allegations that he grabbed wallet out of a person’s hand, punched that person and then fled from a business in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue in Uptown about 11:45 a.m. Dec. 21, New Orleans police said Thursday.
• Stanson Dorsey, 21, was arrested on allegations that he was illegally carrying a gun in the 300 block of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on Tuesday night, which was Christmas, New Orleans police said Thursday.