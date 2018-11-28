The wife of a New Orleans-area pastor was killed when someone who carjacked her ran her over with her vehicle in Gentilly on Tuesday night, according to officials.
Jeannot Plessy — whose husband David Plessy is a pastor at Crossover Christian Fellowship — was fatally injured as two of her pre-teen grandchildren watched, said a statement posted online by Celebration Church, which Plessy's daughter and son-in-law attend.
According to Celebration Church and police, Plessy had just returned from a ministry trip to Samoa and was in her car with her children in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone approached her, pulled her out of the vehicle and threw her to the ground.
Plessy’s son-in-law tried to pull the attacker out of the car. But then, the attacker drove in reverse and ran over Plessy, 49, New Orleans police said. She later died at a hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.
Police haven’t identified any suspects in her slaying. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Plessy was dropping off her grandchildren when she was ambushed.
Celebration Church’s statement said Plessy’s survivors also include congregation member Nadia Sanchez and Sanchez’s husband, Kristian, who is the church’s facility manager.
The church described Plessy as “a great woman of God,” saying it prayed for her family as well as for “the spirits of crime, violence and murder (to) be overcome by God’s presence and people.”
“Such tragedies cause us to … wonder, ‘Why do such tragedies happen to good and godly people in our world?” the church’s statement continued. “Most of the time, there are no answers to that question.”
Anyone with information on Plessy’s killing can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
WWL-TV contributed to this report.
Can't see video below? Click here.