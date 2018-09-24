New Orleans Police detectives are looking for a man seen on video pulling out a gun and a person of interest in the investigation of a shooting that happened Sunday in the 600 block of Canal Street.
The unknown man is seen pulling out and firing a handgun, allegedly injuring two bystanders, then leaving the area on foot heading east toward Exchange Place, police said.
Police also identified 20-year-old Jerry Harris as a person of interest in the investigation, saying he is not wanted in the shooting but being sought for questioning.
Harris was reportedly engaged in an altercation in the area seconds before the shooting occurred. He was also seen leaving the scene of the shooting in the same direction as the gunman in the video, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting, the suspect, or Harris is asked to contact the NOPD's Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.