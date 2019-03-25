A 28-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed late Sunday as she crossed a highway in Boutte in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana State Police said Monday.
Kelsi Montelle-Girlinghouse, of the Rapides Parish community of Deville, was crossing U.S. 90 near Ruth Street when she was hit by 59-year-old Diana Major of Raceland as Major drove a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox east on U.S. 90. First responders took Girlinghouse to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead after her arrival there, said Trooper Monroe Dillon, a State Police spokesman.
Major was properly bucked up and unhurt in the crash, State Police said. She submitted a voluntary blood sample for a toxicology test to be conducted by the State Police Crime Lab.
Toxicology will also be performed on Girlinghouse, whom investigators suspect was impaired.