Under investigation for robbery, Reginald Bursey pulled a pistol out of his waistband as soon as he saw two New Orleans Police Department officers walk toward him on Canal Street on the evening of Feb. 17.

He didn’t wait to see what they wanted. From about a yard away, he fired at one of the cops, missing and striking a teen girl in her leg as she walked by.

Bursey then took off toward the busy corner of Canal and Elk Place about a block away, firing wildly behind him in the direction of other officers — both in uniform and in plainclothes — who chased him.

Four more bystanders would be hit by bullets before the cops shot Bursey dead outside of a hospital a couple of blocks away, ending a chaotic gun battle that unfolded in less than two minutes.

While the case remains under investigation, NOPD on Thursday said three of those remaining bystanders may have been shot by officers who fired back at Bursey as he ran past a busy bus stop. The other injured bystander — and fifth wounded overall — may have been grazed by a bullet fired by Bursey as he neared the hospital, police said while publicly releasing and discussing surveillance video of the melee for the first time.

Though his remarks about the case were his most extensive to date, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s message was the same: The bloodshed was all the fault of Bursey, who should have peacefully surrendered to the officers when they approached him to question him.

“It is so unfortunate that our officers were forced into this violent confrontation — which was initiated by the suspect — and five of our citizens were hurt,” Ferguson said during a briefing with the media. “That has been the most difficult part for our officers.”

Ferguson on Thursday also identified the two NOPD officers who fired at Bursey: Amit Bidichandani, 26, a four-year veteran who was in plainclothes; and the uniformed Brandon Anderson, 31, who joined the force in May 2016. Both remain on desk duty while an internal investigation into their actions continues, NOPD said.

A Louisiana State Police trooper who was patrolling the area and also fired at Bursey that night will not be identified for now, a spokeswoman for that agency said.

One of the bystanders — a 34-year-old man hit in the abdomen — remained hospitalized as of Thursday. The girl and three other men in their 30s had been released.

The video clips released to the news media came from two city-owned crime cameras, a camera on a public bus, and a surveillance camera at Tulane University Medical Center. None of the officers had body-worn cameras — they weren’t required to, with two working an off-duty detail for the publicly-funded Downtown Development District and the others being plainclothes investigators, Ferguson said.

The city cameras captured the start of the incident, when Bidichandani and his partner — also in plainclothes — received backup from Anderson and a second uniformed officer in stopping Bursey in the 1100 block of Canal.

Warning: Graphic content. Can't see video below? Click here.

Bursey landed on the plainclothes officers’ radar after he went to a downtown clothing store and used a credit card that had been taken in a previously reported armed robbery. Bidinchandani and his partner positioned themselves behind Bursey while Anderson and the other uniformed officer got out of a cruiser that pulled up in front.

Clad in black, Bursey grabbed a pistol from his waistband with his right hand, reached back and fired at Anderson’s partner. Even though Bursey missed him, the partner, whom police have not named, fell to the ground as he drew his service weapon but was unable to fire back.

Behind him, the 17-year-old girl bowled over while clutching at her left leg.

The two plainclothes officers and Anderson chased Bursey as he ran to the corner of Canal and Elk, roughly a block away, and made a wide left-hand turn. Bursey reached back and fired at the officers, who shot back as they began fanning around the corner.

Three uninvolved men on Elk’s riverside sidewalk were wounded during that exchange of gunfire. Aside from the 34-year-old hit in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was grazed in the left shoulder, and a 33-year old man struck in the right elbow.

Judging from the direction of the shots, it appears that those bystanders were hit by police gunfire, though authorities said they hadn’t confirmed that Thursday.

One of the uniformed officers peeled off the foot chase to check on wounded bystanders. Bursey then took a right off Elk onto Cleveland Avenue and went left on South Saratoga Street to approach Tulane Medical Center, video from the bus suggested. That clip captured the sound of several seconds of nonstop gunfire as Bursey ran across the neutral ground on Elk.

As he continued firing behind him on the way to the hospital, Bursey might have grazed the fifth bystander — a 32-year-old man — in the right hip, police said.

Bursey by then had created some distance between himself and the chasing officers, who slowed to turn blind corners, police said. He hid behind some bushes near the hospital.

The officers apparently didn’t notice him as they walked past those bushes and into Bursey’s line of fire, police said. Fortunately for them, Bursey didn’t fire at that point.

The trooper soon joined Bidichandani and Anderson near the hospital, a facility surveillance camera showed. A passerby pointed out where Bursey was hiding. Two muzzle flashes then erupted from around the bushes as Bursey fired at the officers. Bidichandani, Anderson and the trooper fired back at Bursey.

Bursey was hit multiple times in the torso and in his extremities. Along with the bystanders, first responders took him to University Medical Center, but he was soon pronounced dead there.

Ferguson said the clips cumulatively showed Bursey was “a very dangerous and desperate individual willing to do whatever it took to evade capture.”

The city's Office of Independent Police Monitor released a statement late Thursday saying that its staffers had reviewed the video evidence and that they still have questions, in particular about the decision to engage the dangerous Bursey at a potentially busy location.

"(The office) has not seen sufficient evidence at this stage of the investigation to indicate why the individual was contacted at this highly populated location or why he was stopped by a non-specialized NOPD unit," the statement said. "The totality of the circumstances must be evaluated."

Bursey, who was displaced from New Orleans to Texas by Hurricane Katrina, had numerous other run-ins with law enforcement.

La Grange, Texas, Police Chief David Gilbreath said Bursey was well-known to his agency, with arrests for theft, illegal gun possession and evading police after crashing a car into a dry creek bed.

Officials alleged that he joined Houston’s 59 Piru street gang, a group associated with the infamous Bloods. He returned to his native New Orleans sometime in the fall as a fugitive wanted in connection with a Sept. 8 armed robbery in Columbus, Texas.

Bursey returned to New Orleans sometime in the fall, and was soon accused of a new crime. NOPD obtained a warrant to arrest him on a count of using an ex-girlfriend’s car without permission in November. A few months later, on Feb. 8, police have said he had possibly robbed a woman of her bag, cell phone and other belongings at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Clio Street in Central City.

Ferguson said NOPD has confirmed Bursey stole a car at gunpoint from two women at Carondelet and Josephine streets, also in Central City, the day before the shootout. One of the victims in that case identified Bursey — who had tattooed his last name across his neck in cursive — as her attacker after seeing media coverage of the shootout.

Bursey’s longtime girlfriend, Amy Polk, acknowledged “not being pleased with a lot of the things he did.” But she insisted his actions were motivated by a desire to provide for the couple’s daughters, ages 3 and 9, after his failure to hold down traditional jobs, including one at a plastics manufacturing factory.

“It was all for a purpose — trying to benefit something,” Polk said.

Thursday’s release stemmed from transparency policies that NOPD adopted as part of an ongoing federal reform pact.

The agency had avoided deadly police shootings for a nearly two-year period beginning in early 2017. But Bursey is the second man to be killed in a gun battle with NOPD this year.

On Jan. 4, police fatally shot a man who first fired two bullets into an officer’s protective vest during an encounter in Treme.