The man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with New Orleans police in Treme last week was Zonell Williams, multiple sources told The Advocate on Monday.
One person who said she was a close friend of Williams said the dead man was 33 years old and had three children.
Authorities haven’t publicly identified the man whom police said they encountered while responding to a reported suicide attempt about 10 p.m. Friday at a home in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue.
Police said that man fired at arriving officers, striking the body armor of one of them with two bullets. Officers then returned fire, hitting the man multiple times.
The bullets that hit the officer — whom police also have yet to identify — didn’t penetrate his body armor. The officer was taken to University Medical Center to be examined, and then released on Saturday.
The other man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
Police said they are conducting an internal investigation to determine whether the officers’ use of force was justified.
The officers' attorney, Donovan Livaccari of the Fraternal Order of Police, said he is confident their actions were legal and complied with NOPD policies.
Livaccari also said video footage from officers' body cameras will support their version of events.
By Monday, loved ones of Williams had gone on social media and posted messages mourning his death, with one accompanying a news story about Friday’s encounter with police.
The friend, who wished not to be identified, told The Advocate she was upset that Williams had been portrayed as suicidal.
“He loved his life,” the friend said of Williams, who worked in the offshore oil industry. “He loved his kids, family and friends.”
The woman listed in records as the resident of the home where the incident occurred declined to speak Monday.