A gunshot victim was found killed Tuesday morning in the area of Ames Boulevard and Field Street in Marrero, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office release.
Third District deputies were patrolling the area when they noticed a disturbance. There they discovered the unidentified man lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at 504-353-5300 or Crimestoppers.
This story will be updated.