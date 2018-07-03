Nicholas Alexander, the driver who allegedly struck and killed Baton Rouge metro councilman Buddy Amoroso and injured Amoroso's bicycle riding partner in a crash Saturday, has been released from jail after posting bond, officials said Tuesday.
Alexander, 21, of Lafayette, was being held at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on $17,500 bond.
Amoroso, 61, was killed and another bicyclist, Tom Clement, was injured when they were hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe while riding along La. 66 west of St. Francisville.
Alexander was booked on counts of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and limitations on passing bicycles.
