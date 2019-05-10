A 23-year-old woman claiming she was a Secret Service agent tried to force a teenaged girl and her mother into a car as they left a medical appointment in the 700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in the Marigny on Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said.
After the 15-year-old girl and her mother got into an acquaintance’s car and left, the other woman followed them, rear-ended them multiple times and struck a parked car, police said. The woman left her car in the street while “acting irrationally,” and she was arrest nearby, according to police.
Police said they booked Harley Himber as a suspect in the case.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 31-year-old man was forced into his home at gunpoint, pistol-whipped and robbed of drugs about 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Spain Street in St. Roch, New Orleans police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.
• The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Rupert Morgan early Wednesday in connection with the burglary of a LaPlace business.
Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person near the 3300 block of U.S. 51 about 1:30 a.m. and found Morgan in the back of a company truck holding a drill in one hand and boxes of drill bits in his other hand, the Sheriff’s Office said. Morgan claimed he was getting tools for a job the next day but was unable to say what company he worked for, and deputies who called a representative of the business were told Morgan was unknown to the business, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they later found a mountain bike and backpack with what appeared to be burglary tools. Morgan also allegedly had syringes and drug paraphernalia in an eyeglass case.
The Sheriff’s Office said it booked Morgan with possessing tools for a crime, simple burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of a $21,500 bond.