Orleans Parish grand jurors on Thursday handed up charges against four young people accused of kidnapping and robbing a man who was taken to Slidell at gunpoint last month.
Grand jurors also charged a man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl a few years ago.
In the first case, police said the victim went to the 5900 block of Boeing Street in New Orleans East on July 2, 2018, because he believed he would be meeting a woman there after becoming acquainted with her on social media, said a statement from Ken Daley, a spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
He was instead met by Christopher Jacobs, 18; his brother Payton Jacobs, 19; and Joshua London, also 19. He had been lured there by Chante Simmons, 20, who was Payton Jacobs’ girlfriend, Daley said.
The victim later told police the group robbed him at gunpoint of his cellphone, car keys, cash and gun. Pictures on the victim’s phone showed him near a large amount of cash, so the robbers forced him to drive to Slidell in attempt to collect that cash as a ransom from associates of the victim, Daley said.
The victim managed to escape by jumping out of his black 2010 Ford Mustang in Slidell while his kidnappers fled in the vehicle.
Daley said police nabbed London the following day while he was spotted near the stolen car. Police then arrested the Jacobs brothers and Simmons at a home in Metairie on July 18.
All four now face one charge each of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Louisiana are two of the most severe crimes short of murder and rape. Aggravated kidnapping convictions carry mandatory life imprisonment. Armed robbery convictions carry between 10 and 99 years in prison.
Payton Jacobs had been arrested in April in connection with a carjacking at gunpoint in the 1800 block of Dante Street in the Leonidas neighborhood. He received three years’ of probation on June 21 after the victim successfully urged prosecutors to let Payton Jacobs plead to the lesser charge of motor vehicle theft.
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman set bail at $150,000 for the three men and $75,000 for Simmons.
In the second case, 40-year-old David Lewis was charged with first-degree rape following accusations that he forced a girl to perform oral on him in the bedroom of a home in Central City in 2015 between Jan. 1 and April 30. This May, when the girl was 10, she disclosed the abuse to her mother, Daley said.
Lewis faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted. Pittman set his bail at $60,000.
This is not the first time Lewis has been accused of sexual violence. He pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexual battery and received a sentence of time already served.
Lewis is one of 13 defendants that Cannizzaro's office has charged this year with the first-degree rape of a child.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas