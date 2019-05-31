A 28-year-old woman was delivering pizza in New Orleans East on Thursday night when she was attacked and robbed by two men.
According to New Orleans police, the incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Curran Boulevard.
A preliminary log of overnight crime reports the woman was delivering pizza when two men approached, took out guns and demanded her property. The woman tried to run when one of the robbers hit her in the back of the head with a gun. The other robber reportedly took the woman's phone and keys. She also had a gun with her that was taken, the report said.
One of the robbers is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s with low-twisted hair and a mustache. He was medium build and wore a gray t-shirt.
The other robber is thought to be in his early 20s, standing about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with messy hair. He was also wearing a gray t-shirt.