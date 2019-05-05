More than 900 vehicles have been reported stolen in New Orleans since the beginning of the year, according to a WWL-TV report.
The report said the New Orleans Police Department has investigated 914 cases since Jan. 1, an increase of about 12 percent from this time last year according to Chief Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel.
The NOPD previously had a unit dedicated to vehicle thefts in the early 2000s, but it was disbanded shortly after Hurricane Katrina.
According to FBI data, vehicle thefts in New Orleans have fluctuated between about 2,100 to 3,200 cases per year since Katrina. In 2018, 2,963 thefts reported.
Of the number stolen this year so far, only 414 vehicles have been recovered. WWL-TV's report estimates that one vehicle is stolen in New Orleans every three hours, and the crime affects more people than all killings, shootings and armed robberies in the city combined.
Noel told WWL-TV the police department takes vehicle theft "very seriously" and officers are working to apprehend suspects involved with these types of crimes.
Some New Orleans residents, however, feel differently. Clifton Prince, who had his car stolen from outside of his Mid-City home two years ago, told WWL-TV he has mixed emotions about the NOPD's vehicle theft investigations, especially after learning about the number of cases detectives handle.
"That makes me sympathetic with the police, because they’re dealing with so much," Prince said to WWL-TV. "But then on the other hand, it makes me less sympathetic with the police because clearly they're not ... cutting into the crime. And so it's a question of allocating the resources."
