A man trying to cross Interstate 10 in Kenner on foot was killed after a car struck him early Monday evening, according to police.
The man, whose name was not released, tried to cross eastbound I-10 near the Williams Boulevard exit about 5:45 p.m. A car hit him, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said.
The driver of the car in question stopped and awaited police, Cunningham added.
Police closed the roadway after the crash and were diverting eastbound I-10 traffic at the Loyola Avenue exit. Cunningham said investigators were expecting the roadway there to be closed for at least an hour.
No other details were immediately available.