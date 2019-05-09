An 18-year-old woman believed to be in the getaway vehicle after a double shooting left a 63-year-old New Orleans security guard dead in Mid-City Wednesday night was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on Thursday.

Court records allege Byrielle Hebert arrived at an area hospital with 17-year-old Emanuel Pipkins, her boyfriend, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound Pipkins received while exchanging gunfire during a shooting in the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police spoke with Hebert, who made a statement saying she was in the stolen getaway car at the time of the double shooting that injured 54-year-old Danny Townsend and killed 63-year-old Zelda Townsend, but she was not the driver. The car was abandoned at the corner of St Phillip and North Miro streets.

Hebert was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on a count of illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, court records allege. She was not booked with having a direct role in the murder. A magistrate commissioner then released her from custody on a $2,500 recognizance bond after a hearing on Thursday.

Court records also allege police searched Pipkins' home and found a gun hidden in an air conditioning duct. His bond has been set at $750,000.

The shooting happened when Danny Townsend and Zelda Townsend went outside and saw Pipkins inside their car after hearing its theft alarm. The pair attempted to keep Townsend in the car until police arrived, but he fled the scene after exchanging gunfire.

Zelda Townsend was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Danny Townsend was shot in the arm, police said.

This report was compiled by Orlando Flores and Ramon Antonio Vargas

