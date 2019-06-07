Authorities on Thursday jailed a man suspected of a deadly stabbing in New Orleans East nearly six years ago, according to court records.
Dago Chirinos faces a count of second-degree murder in the Nov. 17, 2013, slaying of 33-year-old Francisco Ferin.
Ferin was killed during an early-morning fight that broke out among five men in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Michoud Boulevard. One of the men wielded a knife while another had a broken bottle, and they used the weapons to attack the three others, police said.
Ferin was stabbed in his chest and abdomen, and he died later at a hospital. Another man, who was 35 at the time, survived a stab wound to the abdomen, police said.
One of the witnesses was able to identify Chirinos as Ferino's killer, police alleged in court records. Investigators captured him after receiving intelligence that he was in the area.
If eventually convicted of murdering Ferin, Chirinos would serve a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.