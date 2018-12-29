A man was fatally stabbed in the French Quarter early Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police officers and state troopers found the victim while responding to a call of a cutting about 4:10 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Dauphine streets. He was lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities didn’t release the victim’s name but confirmed his last known address was a homeless shelter. They also didn’t identify any suspects or discuss a potential motive in the killing, which was at least the fifth this year in the police district including the French Quarter.
The other four slayings in 2018 have all been classified as solved by police.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas